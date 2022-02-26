As the first of several elections take place in Meigs County in a couple of months, interest is expected to be high.
According to Meigs County Administrator of Elections Judy McAllister, there is currently a lot of interest in this year’s elections.
“I expect there to be a large turnout this year,” McAllister said. “We currently have seven candidates running for mayor, there are three candidates running for the office of register of deeds because the incumbent is not running for re-election, and then we have several people running in our commission districts.”
She noted the districts that typically house two county commissioners currently have around four to five candidates vying for the position.
“In the first district we have four candidates, in the 2nd district we have five,” she noted as an example. “I think between the mayor, the road superintendent, the register of deeds, plus some of the commissioner positions, I think it will be a big turnout.”
The last day to register to vote will be April 4 with early voting starting April 13 and going through April 28. Election day will be held on May 3 this year.
“I think some people don’t understand the importance of our county races,” McAllister expressed. “A lot of people think that the county mayor makes all of the decisions, but actually it’s the county commission that makes all of the decisions for the county.”
The following list of candidates is not official and could end up changing, McAllister noted.
There are currently four Republicans competing for the two seats in the county commission’s 1st District — Phillip D. Grubb, Jeffrey R. Howard, Kristy Williams Kelly and Dustin Lankford.
County Commission District 2 has four Republicans running for the position — Joshua Finnell, Andrew Howard, Karen P. McNabb and Ralph “Dude” Minnis, along with Democrat Carolyn P. Jones.
The county commission’s 3rd District features two Republicans, Chris Finnell and Jerry Harris, running and one Democrat, Stanley Welch.
County Commission District 4 has two Republicans vying for two seats, Doug O’Daniel and Rick Vaughn, and the county commission District 5 features the same, with two Republicans on the ballot, Adam D. Brady and Tonia Dake.
Among the seven running for the role of county mayor, five will be on the Republican ballot — Anderson “Binky” Hutsell, Bill James, Joe Lawson, Jeremy Newman and George Thomas. There will also be two Democrats on the ballot, Edgar A. Jewell, Jr. and John R. Myers.
Republicans Steven R. Miller and Jimmy Butch Nelson will be on the ballot for the position of road superintendent.
Three Republicans will face off for the register of deeds position — Madison Stiner Carden, Joyce A. Judd and Andrew R. McHone.
Democrat Janie Stiner Myers is running unopposed for the position of county clerk.
Republican Jackie Melton is running unopposed for county sheriff.
Republican Stacie Goforth Hyde is running unopposed for the role of trustee.
