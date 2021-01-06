A new business has announced plans to open in Etowah later this year.
On Feb. 6, Fast Pace Health will open a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 1001 Highway 411 North.
This Fast Pace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for residents of Etowah and the surrounding communities.
“We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities,” said Fast Pace Health CEO Greg Steil. “Especially during a pandemic, patients need immediate solutions, and our safe and convenient Etowah clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary and preventative health care services. We also offer scheduled services for behavioral health, tele-health and occupational health care needs.”
Fast Pace Health will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an open house drive-thru event at the new clinic’s location at 1001 Highway 411 North.
Residents will be offered what officials call “a safe and secure opportunity to meet the local staff from the comfort of their vehicle, learn about services, receive a free T-shirt and register to win a 40” TV. All necessary social distance measures will be followed at the event.”
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, on-site lab and COVID-19 testing, x-ray capabilities and behavioral health consultation. Patients can also take advantage of virtual tele-health for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Etowah,” Steil said. “Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.”
The Etowah location is part of an expanding Fast Pace network of clinics established in over 127 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Indiana.
More information about Fast Pace Health is available at FastPaceHealth.com
The hours of operation for the site will be: Monday through Friday — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
