A “stalwart” of the Etowah community is being remembered by those who knew and worked with him.
Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Durant Tullock passed away on Saturday at the age of 61. He was a lifelong resident of Etowah, a student of the history of the area and the former owner of Tullock’s Ace Hardware.
He was also an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Among Tullock’s involvement in the community was serving as Etowah Chamber past president (2003), Etowah Centennial Committee board member, Wesley Memorial UMC past board chairman, Etowah United Fund board member, Etowah Rotary Club past president, Starr Regional Hospital Board past president, Tennessee Overhill Heritage Association president and McMinn County Economic Development Authority (EDA) past president.
He also received the Business Person of the Year Award in 1994, the R. Frank McKinney Award for community service in 2003 and the 2021 Best of the Best Public Servant Award.
Since his death, several people who knew Tullock expressed their thoughts about him and his passing was also recognized during the opening prayer of the Etowah City Commission meeting Monday night.
“We lost a warrior for Etowah, for all he did for our city and for his church,” Vice Mayor Jim Swayne said during the prayer. “We’re going to miss him.”
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry also ordered flags to fly at half mast on Tuesday in memory of him.
“It is extremely hard to articulate what Durant Tullock meant to our community other than to say he was a part of its core and without him there will be a chasm that will take years and even decades to fill,” Assistant to the McMinn County Mayor Mark Cochran said. “Durant loved this place with everything in him. He celebrated it. He promoted it. And he sacrificed for it. Most of all, Durant was a beloved son, husband, brother, father and grandfather to his family. And he was my friend.”
Etowah City Manager Russ Blair also gave his thoughts, talking about Tullock’s personality.
“Durant Tullock was many things — a storyteller, a family man, an unashamed booster and passionate ambassador for Etowah,” Blair said. “He was a character. He was one of a kind. One of the few people in life who is universally known by first name only. Everyone knew Durant. To almost all, he was a friend. To me, he was family. He was a fixture in my life for all of my life.”
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood noted that Tullock was an important part of the community.
“He was a stalwart of the town,” Garwood said. “You hate to lose somebody as early as we did him.”
Cochran added that Tullock’s impact on the community will be difficult to replace.
“Durant Tullock held a leadership role in our community far more valuable than any elected official and with his passing it leaves so many of us wondering what we will do without him,” Cochran said. “He leaves a deep void that we have to fill and I think he would want us to push forward and fill that void.”
Blair agreed with Cochran’s sentiments.
“I’ve heard many say that Etowah will never be the same. It’s true. We will never be same,” Blair said. “Durant would want us to be better, though. He would want us to build this community up. He would want us to be kind and be a friend. He would want us to remember him as we carry on. He would love to be the butt of the next joke. Most importantly, he would want us to continue doing the things he was so good at.”
Blair noted that Tullock’s impact on the town stretched beyond leading the chamber of commerce, as he also would deliver children’s sermons at Wesley Memorial, take photos documenting the town and tell tales of Etowah’s history.
“The historic depot needs someone to occupy that corner office who has the same love and passion for this town and can talk to any stranger who rolls in on the highway or railroad,” Blair said. “We need someone to step up and do so many things, many of which we took for granted because we knew Durant was there. Durant wore all of those hats and wore them well.”
“It’s up to all of us,” Cochran added of Tullock’s role in the town. “No one person is going to fill that.”
