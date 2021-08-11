The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department showed a 31% clearance rate for incidents in 2020 and Sheriff Jackie Melton said he believes there’s room for improvement on that number.
The clearance rate is part of the results of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) annual Crime In Tennessee report.
The TBI collects crime data from each department across the state for its annual report. TBI officials stress each year that those numbers should only be used to track a department’s progress each year, not to compare one department to another.
According to Melton, some of the numbers the TBI received don’t accurately convey the number of cleared cases.
“I think some of the new officers are still learning the system and we found that a lot of them haven’t entered that some of these incidents have been cleared,” he noted. “We are working on that part so our clearance rate would probably be a little higher.”
He believes the county is doing better than what the data currently shows and that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on his department.
“I feel that we are doing OK,” Melton said. “With the pandemic, I have had officers leave and I’ve had to hire new officers, so it has been a rough year overall. We have been working on things this year so I believe next year we will see the rate go up.”
One of the areas the report has insufficient data on is for burglaries, according to Melton.
“Burglaries should be a little higher with clearance rate,” he said. “The others look close enough. I wish when a crime was committed we could go out there for a couple of hours, solve it and be done with it like you see on TV, but that is not how it works. Some cases, for example drug cases, we may work on them for six months to a year before we make an arrest, but overall as a department we are doing well. We are working hard every day and I know things will be fine down the road.”
According to the TBI, the number of domestic violence incidents in Meigs County for 2020 was 44 with 27 incidents cleared.
In 2019 the number of domestic violence incidents for the county was 74 with 54 cleared.
The two highest categories of domestic violence in 2020 were simple assault and aggravated assault with 23 simple assaults reported, 17 cleared, and 20 aggravated assaults with 10 reported as cleared.
In 2019, the number of reported simple assault incidents was 58 with 41 cleared and the number of aggravated assaults was 15 with 12 cleared.
Aggravated and simple assaults were also the highest categories under non-domestic crimes against persons for 2020.
Aggravated assault had 48 reported incidents with 28 cleared and simple assaults had 49 incidents reported with 21 cleared.
In 2019, the number of reported aggravated assaults was 52 with 46 cleared and the number of simple assaults was 80 with 49 reported cleared.
In the crimes against property category, burglary, theft — all other larceny, and motor vehicle thefts occurred the most in 2020.
For burglary, 47 incidents were reported last year with three reported cleared.
In 2019, the number of reported burglaries was 79 with 19 incidents cleared.
For theft — all other larceny in 2020, 80 incidents were reported with two being cleared.
In 2019, the number was 107 reported incidents with three being cleared.
Motor vehicle theft had 49 incidents reported in 2020 with six being cleared while in 2019, 53 incidents were reported and three were cleared.
Drugs/narcotic violations along with drug/narcotic equipment violations sat at the top of the crimes against society category for 2020.
In 2020, the department reported 53 drug violations with 47 being cleared and 32 drug/narcotic equipment violations with 28 being cleared.
In 2019, 60 drug/narcotic violations were reported with 53 being cleared and 34 drug/narcotic equipment violations were reported with 31 being cleared.
