In August 2019, St. Mark AME Zion Church established a food pantry ministry that officials said has been a "beacon of hope" for many in the area.
The mission statement reads, “To provide supplemental and/or emergency food assistance and education to the Athens-McMinn County, Tennessee community and surrounding areas.”
The Athens area communities, like all other communities in the nation, have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, with shutdowns and restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. A lot of people, especially this year, are in situations they are not used to.
“Families that normally make ends meet are in a pinch now and are going to food pantries to get food,” stated a news release from the church. “There is a big need for food and household essentials now, such as toilet paper, paper towels, detergent, etc. and not enough organizations or food pantries in the communities to meet that need. When families hear about a food program site that gives away food, they spread the word and the numbers increase at that site.”
The food ministry serves anyone in the community, with special attention to the homeless, veterans, senior-citizens (65+), sick and shut-in and single and two-parent families with school-age children. In addition, supplemental and emergency food is provided to Tennessee Wesleyan University students who cannot return home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the school closure. Volunteers take the food to those that are sick, shut-in or senior citizens.
Additionally, the food ministry program supports other community organizations by supplying them with bags or food boxes when needed. Those organizations include:
• The Women at the Well – a faith-based organization, residential facility for women with life-controlling problems
• McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Homeless Initiative
• Athens City Police Department Homeless Initiative
St. Mark received grants, cash/check donations, food donations and household essentials in 2020 from:
• USDA Farmers to Families Food Program
• YMCA of Athens TN
• United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties
• Love Kitchen of Knoxville, TN (Rev. Hugh Dixson and family, a partner with St. Mark Food Pantry Ministry)
• Churches
• Businesses
• Civic organizations
• Private citizens
St. Mark Food Pantry Ministry gives out food every third Saturday of the month from 1:30 p.m. until the supplies run out. The food pantry committee shops for the food and essential items that are not donated, from grants and money they receive. Members of St. Mark and the community volunteer to prepare the bags or boxes and pass them out.
The food pantry ministry has held several food drives and partnered with the YMCA’s USDA Farmers to Families Program to get 30-pound boxes of food and one gallon of milk with each box to give out. That program made it possible to give out boxes every Thursday during the month of October 2020.
“We also delivered 40+ boxes on those Thursdays to the seniors, sick and shut-in folks that had no transportation or could not get to the YMCA facility to pick up the boxes /milk,” the release continued.
During the months of August through October 2020, Lane Chapel AME Zion Pastor Hugh Dixson and family partnered with the St. Mark Food Pantry Ministry and brought food and essential items donations from the Love Kitchen in Knoxville, which enabled the pantry to prepare more food bags/boxes to give out.
During the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in 2020, the food pantry received donated chickens and turkeys and all the trimmings to add to the bags and boxes.
St. Mark’s Food Pantry gave out approximately 900 bags/boxes of food, milk and essential items to those in need from Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 to Saturday, Dec. 18, 2020.
“St. Mark’s Food Pantry Ministry has a greater need now because of the food insecurities of the people in the Athens community, McMinn and Meigs counties who have been impacted and stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release stated. “St. Mark’s Food Pantry Ministry Committee members anticipate and are preparing for more people in 2021. Talks are underway with several grocery chains for donations or reduced prices on items for the food bags/boxes.”
There are various people to thank for the work the ministry has done, according to officials.
“The St. Mark Food Pantry Ministry praises God and thanks all who donated and volunteered this year – 2020,” the release noted. “We could not have fed so many families without their generosity and effort. Donations and volunteers are always welcome. Please contact Pastor Roxianne Sherles at (865) 617-0347 for more information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.