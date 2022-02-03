Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gave his fourth annual State of the State address Monday night and State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) said it was a particularly meaningful one for him.
“I had mixed emotions. It was my 16th and final State of the State speech as a member of the legislature,” he expressed. “I heard Gov. (Phil) Bredesen give four State of the State addresses, and then Gov. (Bill) Haslam give eight State of the State addresses and now this was my fourth to hear with Gov. Lee and part of it was a little sad knowing that this was going to be the last time I was going to hear the State of the State address as a member of the legislature.”
Bell recently announced his intent to not run for re-election.
Moving the topic to the content of the speech, Bell believes the state has been on the “right path” for a number of years in economics and education.
“I was very happy to hear that we are going to invest more resources into our K-12 education and higher education,” he said.
“I haven’t seen the details yet as to how this new funding will work, but Gov. Lee said that we are going to be putting an additional $1 billion into K-12 education and I think that is great news.”
He believes another highlight from the speech was the governor’s proposal for a commitment to continue to prioritize public safety by funding law enforcement.
“We are adding a number of new Tennessee state troopers, more TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) agents and more resources into crime labs,” he noted. “We want to put in more resources to help keep the safety of our citizens.”
According to Bell, the state economy is doing “fantastic” despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tennessee has been heading in the right direction for years and I believe we are seeing the fruit of that,” Bell expressed. “Our sales tax revenues are far exceeding what we projected, revenue from business taxes are far exceeding what we projected, all because our economy is doing so well and with that we can now afford to put more resources into education and I was happy and expecting to hear that.”
One topic caught Bell off guard, however he believes it was a pleasant surprise.
“He spoke that we needed to do better in teaching civics and government to our students who are in K-12,” Bell recalled. “He announced a partnership with Hillsdale College — which is known for its conservatism in the way it teaches and educates the students. The partnership we are going to have with them developing a civics curriculum from an entity that holds a conservative view, you couldn’t go to a better resource and I am excited for that partnership.”
He hopes that as they “get into the details” of the budget, the general outline they heard Monday will be what ends up passing.
“The governor proposes a budget, but it is the legislature that goes through the budget line by line and give it approval,” he stated. “I hope that the good things that we heard in the speech last night will be the things that we eventually end up passing and approving through the legislative process.”
