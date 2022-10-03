The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum has been performing “Pop-up Art Classes” in the community.
The art classes were created and hosted by the museum’s Programs and Events Coordinator Charlene Such.
“Since I have moved to Athens I noted there weren’t any certified art teachers in the schools there,” said Such, who is a certified art teacher. “After checking with the museum there is grant money available for education, so I offered a basket class. With it now being October I’ll probably start offering more fall or Halloween related projects.”
Such encouraged any teacher in McMinn County who is interested in having her Pop-up Art Classes to contact her at the living heritage museum at (423) 745-0329 or by e-mail at csuch.livingheritagemuseum@gmail.com
“If they have time in their schedules and would like to schedule an art class with me then I’ll bring all of the materials and teach their class,” Such said. “I think art education is important in any school to give kids the desire to want to go to school. It is something fun for them to do and it gives them a creative outlet.”
Such hopes the pop-up art classes will show the school districts in McMinn County that there is a need for art classes in the school systems. She also noted that she adds a bit of history into all of the classes she does.
“We need to have a certified art educator and/or music educator in every elementary school,” she expressed. “I would also like to ask the teachers what they would like brought into their school.”
Such encouraged communication with the schools in hopes of being able to provide them with the most beneficial art classes.
“Schools or teachers may have to have an art project that is related to their standards, so if they are wanting to cover a certain topic or standard they can reach out to me and I’ll see if I can help out with that,” Such said. “I am a certified Tennessee educator and I hope that these art classes can help.”
