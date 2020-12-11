Athens City Elementary Schools will be collecting canned food this month to donate to Coordinated Charities.
The canned items donated each year by our schools help with restocking the food pantry. Students are encouraged to bring in a canned item which will be used to help those in need in our community.
Athens City Schools Family Engagement, Coordinated School Health, Kids Connection and Family Resource are partnering together to provide a virtual session Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. We are excited to have University of Tennessee Extension share some great healthy recipes and tips for us all to enjoy this holiday season.
Visit www.athenscity
schools.net for link to join virtually.
The holiday season looks different this year with our current situation with COVID-19, but it is still a time to make memories with our families. A few fun ideas that families can enjoy this season with little to no cost could include a Christmas movie night at home, making gingerbread houses, creating homemade ornaments or cards, and driving around to look at Christmas lights. All of these ideas are fun ways to make memories with your family.
As our numbers in the community continue to rise, let us all be reminded to wear a mask, socially distance from others, and wash hands frequently. If you are showing symptoms of illness it is recommended to stay home and avoid being around others so that illness does not spread.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
