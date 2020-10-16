Cassidy McConkey has been named associate financial officer for Farm Credit Mid-America in Athens.
Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving farmers, rural residents and agribusinesses throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. McConkey will serve these rural residents in southeast Tennessee.
McConkey brings a strong agricultural background to Farm Credit Mid-America.
She earned a degree in Animal Science from Texas A&M University in 2019. She exhibited and judged livestock through 4-H and FFA and continued to judge livestock throughout her collegiate career at Texas A&M.
McConkey previously worked as a retail performance specialist for AgCentral Co-op in Maryville. She recently relocated back to her hometown in Loudon County and looks forward to working with customers through the Athens and Maryville offices.
“We are proud to welcome Cassidy to the team,” said Scott Holmes, regional vice president with Farm Credit Mid-America. “Cassidy joins a sales team of individuals who are dedicated to providing our area’s farmers and rural residents the best financial solutions for their unique situation. We invite anyone in the community to stop by and meet Cassidy and the rest of the team.”
