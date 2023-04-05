TDS Telecom held an event in Englewood Tuesday morning announcing high speed internet coming into the town.
TDS Manager of State Government Affairs Bruce Mottern opened and led the event.
“We are thrilled to be in Englewood and announcing the completion of our TDS Fiber Project,” Mottern said. “TDS made a significant investment in supplying this fiber project that will connect approximately 1,200 (residential) locations across America.”
According to Mottern, their goal is to provide high speed services across the town of Englewood.
“Residential customers will be able to get 8 gigs of speed and businesses will be able to get 10 gigs of speed,” he stated. “This broadband speed will provide benefits to the community by delivering world class connections that everyone is looking for, aspiring network and the availability to get more speed will assist economic development, business growth, schools and more.”
TDS is stationed in Madison, Wisconsin however they have been providing service to the Englewood area for 37 years.
“TDS delivers to more than 1.2 million customer connections — high speed internet, phone and TV services,” Mottern stated.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry expressed his gratitude to TDS for providing fiber services in rural areas such as Englewood.
“Fiber is the new electricity and we really found that during the COVID pandemic when our children were sent home to be educated and even a lot of our office places went online,” Gentry expressed. “What is truly amazing about what I’ve dealt with with TDS, I’m actually on their system, is both the speed and the cost of that speed.”
According to Gentry, TDS is currently the cheapest service provider in McMinn County.
“We really appreciate TDS for making this private investment,” he noted. “This is not a grant-funded project. This is their investment in McMinn County and we appreciate that you have the kind of faith to make that investment in McMinn County.”
Gentry noted that the expansion of high speed internet allows people across the country more options on where to live — including places like McMinn County.
“People are moving to the rural areas of America now where there is fiber so they can work from where they want to live,” he said. “It used to be that you had to live where you want to work, but now in the new economy people get to live where they want to live and work from home and this makes it possible.”
Mottern said his company has more plans for expansion in the future.
“Looking ahead, we will expand out of Englewood into other communities,” Mottern said. “We believe in the rural communities and believe that they should have the same high speed and broadband as other areas of the country. We are very pleased to invest in this area.”
Mottern encouraged anyone who is interested in their services to contact them at tdsfiber.com
“Look to see if you are in the service area and, if so, hopefully you will consider joining our services,” he stated. “We really appreciate the hospitality of Englewood and are very pleased with the turnout today. Our goal is to make everyone’s lives better with this fiber service.”
The event concluded with a check presentation from TDS to the Englewood Rural Fire Department of $1,000 and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
