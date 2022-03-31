The Daily Post-Athenian’s annual Golden Egg Contest will soon start, giving anyone in the community the opportunity for a prize.
The prize for finding the Golden Egg this year is $250 cash and this year’s contest will begin on Tuesday, April 5.
Clues will be posted in the newspaper for the first two weeks of April and the sequence of numbers to fit the clues into sentences will be found each publishing day on The Daily Post-Athenian’s Facebook page.
“We are very excited about this year’s Golden Egg Hunt,” said DPA Special Projects/Events Director Tina Huckabey.
The Golden Egg hunt has been an annual tradition for The Daily Post-Athenian for many years and has yet to miss a year.
Even during the pandemic, the Golden Egg hunt was only delayed in 2020 and took place in June that year.
Huckabey believes this a great event for community involvement and activity.
“It seems that spring has sprung and everyone is ready to get out and have some fun, all while possibly winning some cash in the process,” Huckabey expressed. “The DPA has hosted this egg hunt for years and I think it’s a great opportunity for people in the community to get together and it’s also a great way to get children interested in public events.”
The Golden Egg will be hidden in Athens and it will be somewhere outdoors on a publicly accessible property and not inside any building.
The guidelines for the contest are:
• The egg is not inside of a place of business
• The egg is not at a private residence
• Competitors will not need digging tools and they will not need to climb or use a ladder
• Employees, contractors or family members of employees or contractors of The Daily Post-Athenian are not eligible to win the contest.
Characteristics of the egg are: It is oblong- or egg-shaped and is about the size of a baseball, it is made up of two halves and inside of the Golden Egg is a note with a message instructing the finder to go to The Daily Post-Athenian’s office to claim the $250 prize.
