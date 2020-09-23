The E.G. Fisher Friends of the Library has announced that there will be a pop-up version of the annual book sale on Friday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the E.G. Fisher Public Library.
There will be tables set up underneath pop-up tents along the sidewalk in front of the library to provide book shopping in the fresh air with social distancing and safety measures in place.
For the safety of volunteers and shoppers, masks are required at the event.
The Friends will be selecting a variety of used books to offer shoppers. This is a cash only event.
“Please visit the Facebook page of the Friends of the Library — McMinn County for more updates,” Book Sale Coordinator Bill Bessom said. “Thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to seeing you.”
