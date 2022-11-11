As with many things in today's economy, costs came in high for the road improvement plans around the new Athens City School consolidated building.
The plan in place has all four elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, North City and Westside — being consolidated into one structure with two schools contained in it. It would include Athens City Primary School (Pre-K through 2nd grade) and Athens City Intermediate School (3rd through 5th grades). There are also hopes to be able to move one wing of students into the school by shortly after the start of the new year, while the other wing will move in at the start of the next school year.
As a result, the Athens City Council has been planning to make various road improvements and alterations to ease the expected increased flow of traffic in the area.
Recently, the bids for that project came back and the low bidder was Adams Contracting LLC out of Louisville, Ky. That bid was for $3.23 million.
"How we approached this was what do we have to do versus what can we do later," Public Works Director Ben Burchfield said during Monday's council study session.
He noted there's a part of the plan that was considered optional and it would shave about $475,000 off the total, bringing the new overall cost to around $2.75 million.
"We would drop additional sidewalk improvements on Lynwood and where it comes out on Madison (Ave.)," Burchfield said.
One part of the improvements that remain in the plan would be adding traffic signal lights at the intersection of Highway 30 and Elizabeth Street.
"We already, by the numbers, need to have it today, that's just going to be worse once you factor in the extra trips with all of your schools being in one place," he explained. "It would be full, actuated intersection controls and there will be protected pedestrian crossings."
He said people will be able to be protected both while crossing over Elizabeth Street and while going from one side of Highway 30 to the other at that intersection.
Burchfield was also asked about the possibility of a four-way stop sign at the Elizabeth and Cedar Springs Road intersection.
"We have not justified that yet," Burchfield said. "We will probably look at that intersection, as well as Matlock (Ave.) and Crestway (Dr.), once the school is in place."
He pointed out that a lot of changes in how traffic flows could happen once the school is open that will either increase or change the things that need to be done.
"There's going to be about a six month period of everybody trying to figure out what way is the best way for them," he said. "Once folks settle into a routine and we start to identify chokepoints like that, they can be addressed."
With the school set to fully open by fall of 2023, Burchfield was also asked what the timeline looked like for the improvements to get underway.
"The lead times for equipment ... are atrocious," Burchfield responded. "That's another reason why this was so mission critical to get out for bid. It's a concern."
No vote on the altered plan was held Monday night because it was a study session. The council - potentially with the newly elected members seated - is set to meet in regular session this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m.
