McMinn County Mayor John Gentry recently reflected on the events of this year while planning ahead for 2022.
Gentry took note, first, of the losses the county has faced during the most recent surge of COVID-19.
“Our hearts go out to the people in this county. The second round of the pandemic was difficult for us and I think today we are right at 137 deaths,” he expressed. “It doesn’t matter how great the county did because if you are one of the families that suffered a loss then it has been a devastating year and we want to be respectful of our neighbors and family members that were lost and pray that God’s comfort is with the families, especially during this holiday season.”
Gentry stated that he is going to go into the next year with the “hope and prayer” that it will be better than this year.
“Economically we still have a lot of open jobs in the county, around 800, so there is a lot of opportunity for people wanting to engage back into the workforce and many opportunities to help improve their quality of life,” Gentry said. “When people go back to work it helps everyone, it helps the companies, their families and it helps build the community, so there is a lot of opportunity on the economic front.”
The population in the county is growing with a lot of new homes being planned for the upcoming year, he added.
“It may rival any in history that we have based on what we are seeing go through the various planning commissions,” he noted. “I know our office seems to be getting new calls every week from people moving in from all over the country and the first thing they will say is that they are a refugee here and they chose McMinn County as a place that they can realize that American dream.”
One of the things Gentry is looking forward to next year is the improvements in the school system.
“Athens is well on their way to improving their physical structure and, from what I understand, at the first of the year the county schools will be receiving their updated architectural plans for upgrading their facilities and I know the county government is looking forward to partnering with our school system to make those plans become a reality,” Gentry expressed. “We have funding set aside and a plan to bring in close to $50 million over the next few years to turn those into reality, so a lot of exciting things are happening.”
Education and fiber internet connections will be the main focal points in Gentry’s plan for the year 2022.
“We want to continue fiber expansion ... we are looking forward to entering into agreements with Athens Utilities Board on fiber expansion. Even our private providers we have reached out to like Charter, which hasn’t had much of a presence in the county in the past, has a plan to reach almost 3,000 homes in the next few years in McMinn County,” he stated. “I think you will see road pavement with the new highway facility completed, so I think you will see a renewed focus on road paving, I think you’ll see more development in our industrial parks.”
He believes the pandemic has shown how necessary the internet is for society.
“It has gone beyond just a luxury entertainment asset to one of the essential infrastructure assets, such as electricity,” he noted. “When education and healthcare are being delivered over the internet it kind of raised it to a new level of importance. We already have that moving with Volunteer Electric, which has a plan, and the county is volunteering with them. AUB is looking at it and our private providers are looking to expand in the county as well.”
Looking ahead on a personal level, Gentry wished everyone a happy and good 2022.
“For those who had suffered loss in 2021 our hearts go out to you,” he said. “Our Lord promises a bright future, He is for us and not against us. I’m an optimist and I know who holds tomorrow and that is where I leave my faith.”
