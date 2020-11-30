Billy Joe Schultz has been selected to be the Town of Englewood’s grand marshal for this year’s annual Christmas parade.
According to Community Action Group of Englewood’s (CAGE) Mark Cochran, the decision to make Schultz this year’s grand marshal was easy.
“We felt that Schultz was an obvious choice,” Cochran said. “The criteria is someone who contributed a great deal to the community and that the community identifies with and I can’t think of anyone who checks those boxes more than Coach Schultz.”
Schultz worked for the Town of Englewood as a physical education teacher and the boys’ basketball coach starting in 1969.
He coached boys basketball for 26 years and worked 35 years as a teacher before retiring in January of 2005.
“What I enjoyed most was really just coaching the guys knowing that they could improve,” said Schultz. “I had some that had never touched a basketball before but they were the easiest to coach because they would listen to you. It was just an enjoyment because I played basketball.”
He believes one of the most exciting moments of his career happened in the early ’90s against Mountain View School.
“Another coach had taken over from the beginning and they had already played four or five games ... But we had about three seconds left and I called timeout and told the team that if they listen to me we could win,” Schultz said. “They executed the plan perfectly ... The championships that we had won were also special.”
As a physical education instructor, Schultz would also participate in the classes with the students.
“I enjoyed getting out there and playing with the students ... Some said I was like a big kid myself,” Schultz noted. “I was not the type to sit around, so we would play softball, soccer, football, etc. At Englewood I viewed them as if they were my kids and I tried to teach them as I would my own.”
Over the years, Schultz served in the military, acted as a college student career coach, served as the first manager for the Englewood City Pool and spent time broadcasting sports.
“Schultz has taught multiple generations of Englewood citizens and with everybody having a Coach Schultz story and everybody loved him, he was a standout choice, in our opinion,” said Cochran. “Englewood is blessed with many great legends and he is certainly one of them.”
