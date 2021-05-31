A proposed project to help mitigate flooding and improve water quality has received the unanimous support of the Athens City Council.
Athens is required by law to maintain a Phase II MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit to protect water quality through managing stormwater runoff and discharge stemming from construction and post-development activities. The city’s Public Works Department oversees these permit requirements.
At its May meeting, the council voted to authorize negotiations to purchase a pair of properties near Oostanaula Creek.
“What we’re looking at are two separate properties … one of them is in the Tellico (Avenue) area and one of them is in the North City area,” explained Public Works Director Ben Burchfield at the council’s May study session. “One is completely undeveloped and one has property on it that has not been maintained in years and needs to be demolished. … Where they’re located, they’re not really viable to develop otherwise or practical.
“Both of these areas have been identified as places in need of some stormwater improvement projects and this is an opportune moment to get these properties that are otherwise, we’ll just say, not really practical to develop, buy them at basically market value for the land, get some engineering performed on them to convert them to stormwater structures,” Burchfield continued. “Then, the plan would be for public works crews to actually go out there and complete the work per design and the overall goal being we can do it low cost, most of this stuff in-house, and provide some relief to folks downstream of these areas. We talk about flooding all the time, but it seems like the past few years, it’s just gotten worse and worse and worse.”
Burchfield said the respective property owners have so far been amicable to these potential purchases.
“We’re not displacing anybody. We’re not having to tear down someone’s home that someone’s living in, so really, I think it checks all the boxes as far as being a really straightforward, pretty quick turnaround on getting the properties prepped and ready to redevelop for our use,” he said.
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Burchfield said the entire project could be completed within the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“The game plan would be to modify these lots and actually turn them into temporary holding ponds or detention ponds with some control structures in place,” he added.
The resolution approved by the council would allow up to $5,000 to be used as earnest money during negotiations with the property owners.
“This would allow … the mayor and the city manager to apply earnest money if the situation warrants it to negotiate in good faith towards a purchasing price and then to, if amicable between both parties, bring that back to the city council to make a decision on,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner.
