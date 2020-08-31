United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties kicked off its 2021 Campaign with a “Week of Caring” with volunteers spreading kindness throughout the community recently.
“Normally we kick off our annual campaign with a ‘Day of Caring,’ but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we had projects going on all week to keep volunteers and our agencies safe,” United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties President and CEO Paige Zabo said. “Most of the projects were outdoors, but there were also virtual projects that gave businesses and individuals the opportunity to participate virtually if they were unable to participate in person.”
There were projects ranging from yard work, landscaping, painting, building shelves and floor installation.
“This is a huge help for our partner agencies to tackle projects that cannot be completed due to lack of funds, manpower or simply time,” Zabo said. “It’s the best week of the year for United Way. People keep saying we are so divided, but when there are people in need, our community unites as one despite our differences.”
Virtual projects included food drives, writing notes of encouragement for clients of Coordinated Charities, making cards for senior citizens to be delivered with their “Meals on Wheels,” making YouTube videos of reading children’s books that can be used for virtual learning and care packages for residents of Dominion Senior Living.
“Local businesses got very creative with their virtual projects. Their acts of kindness are proof of what a caring community we live in,” Zabo noted. “It’s amazing the positive impact that can be made when we all come together and live united.”
“I thoroughly enjoyed United Way’s Week of Caring. Although I was in the midst of starting school during a pandemic, it was a nice relief to get out in the community and see all of the volunteer opportunities happening in McMinn and Meigs counties,” 2021 Campaign Co-Chair Andrew Kimball added. “Additionally, it was refreshing to see people coming together from all different beliefs and backgrounds for a common cause. It was truly community in action. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a small part of something so important!”
“This is a great way to kick off our annual fundraising campaign,” Zabo said. “We have a great team of campaign volunteers led by Jordan Curtis and Andrew Kimball and the President’s Council Leadership Giving led by Bryan and Beth Jackson.”
She also gave thanks to the 2020 Week of Caring sponsors, which included: CapStar Bank, DENSO Manufacturing Athens Tennessee, Direct Primary Care Associates, Domino’s of Athens, First Horizon Bank, Food City, Maddox Marketing, Sharon Brown-State Farm Insurance, Simmons Bank, Southern Hydraulic Cylinder and Starr Regional Medical Center.
Interested parties can find out how to get involved in helping United Way — or make a donation — by visiting www.uwmcminn-meigs.com/donate, e-mailing unitedway@unitedwaymm.com or calling the office at 423-745-9606.
Residents can give through the United Way’s website, payroll deduction through an employer, automatic withdrawal, cash, check or text UWMM to 313131.
United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.