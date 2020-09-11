Two sisters from Etowah City School are taking aim at a couple of national competitions.
Skylar Bright and her younger sister Scarlett Bright took part in events through the school and local historical and veterans organizations, competing statewide with their sights set on nationals.
Skylar Bright’s goal was to write an essay for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
“They presented the essays in February, before COVID ... They had contacted us over the summer and said that she had won the state level,” said their mother, Christi Bright. “It was very awesome. I am super proud of them.”
The topic of Skylar Bright’s essay was about the voyage of the Mayflower.
“We worked on it in class, about a month actually,” Skylar Bright said. “We spent a very long time on it.”
Scarlett Bright won the AMVETS Americanism award last month where AMVETS challenged students from Kindergarten through 8th grade in the McMinn County area.
Scarlett Bright’s project was to create a poster on “Americanism” and what America means to her.
Her poster is currently in the state competition where it will continue on to the national competition should she win.
“I am extremely proud of them,” said Christi Bright. “This will help them tremendously (with colleges).”
Skylar Bright dreams of becoming a teacher or an author while Scarlett Bright dreams of working with animals.
They believe COVID-19 has made school “very weird” for them due to opting for distance learning.
“I am very proud of these two. They are very diligent and directed,” Christi Bright exclaimed. “They are focused and well driven.”
Skylar Bright’s hobbies include dancing, riding her bike and playing outside with her dog, while Scarlett Bright enjoys sleeping and playing with her dog.
Skylar Bright is part of a dance team in Etowah and has entered many competitions through that sport.
Prior to the pandemic, Skylar Bright would volunteer at the Etowah Carnegie Library.
“Right before COVID, Skylar had recently won the McMinn County Education Foundation award,” Christi Bright said. “She was a library ambassador for the summer reading program. Scarlett also helped out at the library and they are missing being able to do so since they didn’t have the program this year.”
Christi Bright praised ECS for school officials’ efforts to keep school in session amidst the pandemic.
“I just appreciate Etowah City School,” said Christi Bright. “It is working out phenomenal with the virtual learning even though I know it is weird for everybody.”
