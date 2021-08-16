Firefighters who put their lives on the line for local citizens were honored for their efforts Friday morning at the Athens Regional Park conference center.
The Athens Fire Department held its Promotional Ceremony, the first since March of 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and honored 13 firefighters with promotions and recognized five new hires in that time span.
“This is a joyous occasion this morning,” City Manager C. Seth Sumner said to begin the event. “You will be hard pressed to find better examples of our team than the fire department.”
He told the firefighters in attendance that “you do a tremendous job and I could not be prouder of you.”
AFD Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth also spoke, noting the professionalism his firefighters show as they do their job.
“They do it professionally and they go about their business,” he said. “It’s not because of me that we’re successful, it’s because of them. I lean on them, I listen to them and they give me feedback.”
The AFD members who were honored for their promotions are:
• Tim Schultz: Has served for 31 years and was promoted to deputy fire chief in August of 2020.
• Mark Lillard: Joined the AFD in December of 1996 and was promoted to battalion chief in August of 2020.
• Chad Ramsey: Joined the AFD in November of 2015 and was promoted to battalion chief in January of 2021.
• Quintin Key: Joined the AFD in August of 2016 and was promoted to fire captain in August of 2020.
• Dustin Martin: Joined the AFD in November of 2009 and was promoted to fire captain in August of 2020.
• Jason Fling: Joined the AFD in November of 2013 and was promoted to fire captain in August of 2020.
• Seth Walker: Joined the AFD in May of 2018 and was promoted to fire captain in August of 2020.
• Josh Roach: Joined the AFD in September of 2015 and was promoted to fire captain in August of 2020.
• Jonathan Parrott: Joined the AFD in March of 2015 and was promoted to fire captain in June of 2021.
• Austin Smith: Joined the AFD in September of 2017 and was promoted to driver engineer in March of 2020.
• Enoch Dixon: Joined the AFD in October of 2017 and was promoted to driver engineer in August of 2020.
• Tyler Evans: Joined the AFD in October of 2017 and was promoted to driver engineer in November of 2020.
• Michael Eaton: Joined the AFD in May of 2018 and was promoted to driver engineer in January of 2021.
The new hires for the department since the most recent ceremony in March of 2019 were also recognized during the event. They are:
• Josh Fulbright, hired in August of 2019
• Heather Grueber, hired in August of 2019
• Ty Gable, hired in April of 2020
• Dexter Miller, hired in July of 2021
At the conclusion of the ceremony, it was announced that, for the first time, the AFD will have an administrative assistant. Ainsworth noted that Deb Cardin, who has worked for the City of Athens for nine years, will fill that new spot.
“I think she’s going to be a big asset for us,” Ainsworth said of Cardin.
