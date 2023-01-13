The City of Niota will be hosting a new event next month dedicated to couples.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, the City of Niota will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner Dance at the Historic Niota Depot.
The event is currently scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 10 and will start at 6 p.m. The end time has not yet been determined.
“We are very pleased that we can offer another activity for our citizens and the surrounding area,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “This will feature an Italian dinner and dessert that is being catered by Browder House.”
The event came from a desire to utilize the historic space the town holds on a holiday that typically doesn’t receive much public attention.
“It is a day that people typically celebrate with a date or their spouse,” Preece noted. “This will give them a nice place to go and hopefully a great date night.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Niota Depot, the Tennessee Overhill office at the L&N Depot in Etowah and the Veteran Services Office in Athens.
Cost for the tickets is currently $50 per couple or $30 per person.
“We would like to have a head count on all the tickets sold by the third of February so we know how much to cater for,” she said. “Tickets may still be available after the 3rd, but we would like for the majority of the tickets to be sold by the 3rd so that we can plan adequate food for the event.”
The dress code for the event will constitute proper date attire.
“We will also have a professional photographer available for couples’ pictures as well,” Preece noted. “This gives couples something fun to do on Valentine’s Day and it gives another opportunity to show off our facility and a local event for our citizens and the surrounding area.”
One of Preece’s hopes for this event is to have it become an annual happening for the town.
“We hope people come and enjoy themselves and see how Niota is growing and catering to its citizens,” she expressed. “I hope this is well attended so we can make it an annual event.”
