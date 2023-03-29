Area students looking forward to taking part in their prom will have free access to dresses, tuxedos and accessories this Saturday.
Christ Community Church’s Prom Shop is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Athens church and is set to take place rain or shine. The church is located at 14 Congress Parkway South in Athens.
Program Coordinator Edna Lunsford said there’s a plan for a dry day as well as one for a rainy day. With no rain, Lunsford noted that students can complete their registration at the door and stay in line to enter the church and shop.
Should it rain, she said tents will be set up and students will be placed on a waiting list when they sign up at the door. They can then either wait under the tents or in their car until their number is called — either via calling/texting their cellphone or through announcements.
All students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, Lunsford noted.
Girls will come to the front door of the church, while boys can go behind the main building where the tuxedo room is.
The event offers prom dresses and tuxedos to area high school students at no cost.
“The church is set up to resemble a boutique for the girls and a men’s formal shop for the guys,” she said. “It’s really quick. Everything is arranged by size and color and we have dressing rooms available. Each girl is assigned a helper.”
Each student has 30 minutes to make their selection and girls can take as many as three dresses into the dressing room to try on at one time.
The event is open to all students regardless of income level.
Along with the outfits, Lunsford said that items such as jewelry, makeup, shoes, white shirts and ties will be available as well.
“There are no eligibility requirements; it is not income based and everyone is welcome,” she said.
Once the students’ prom is over, Lunsford said they will accept the dress and tuxedo back if the recipient chooses to return it.
“If anybody wants to return items, they can bring it to Crye-Leike anytime,” Lunsford said.
The Prom Shop contacts schools in eight counties — McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Bradley, Polk, Rhea, Hamilton and Loudon.
“We won’t turn anybody away,” Lunsford said. “There may be a delay because of the rain, but if you’re in line by 3 p.m., you will be served.”
Lunsford added that dresses will be available for any girl that shows up and tuxedos for any boy.
“This is a ministry of Christ Community Church and it adheres to the doctrine and beliefs of the church,” she said.
Lunsford thanked everyone who made this event happen again this year, the 12th annual iteration of it. She thanked Superior Sanitation for sponsoring the event, Crye-Leike Realtors for being the year-round dropoff location, the Athens Civitan Club for providing refreshments at the event and for the community support as well.
“Our community has been so supportive, it’s just incredible,” she said.
