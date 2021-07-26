Residential growth was a highlight of new construction in the the City of Athens’ second quarter building report.
Community Development Director Anthony Casteel delivered his report for April through June during last Tuesday’s Athens City Council meeting.
“Landowners and developers have added approximately $2.1 million worth of value to our city during this time,” said Casteel.
The city enjoyed nearly $29 million worth of new construction in the first quarter of 2021 based largely on the project to consolidate the city’s four elementary schools on the existing campus of City Park Elementary School. The second quarter total of $2,160,867 included a positive trend, according to Casteel.
“The high point of the report that I can tell is 42% of that value was actually new residential,” he said. “We continue to see residential growth that we very much so need. Hopefully that will continue going forward.”
The largest commercial projects during the quarter were an expansion of the H.T. Hackney store in the Eastanallee community valued at $475,000, a $200,000 remodeling of some Downtown Athens apartments, and repairs to the Sonic Drive-In on Decatur Pike valued at $85,000.
The cumulative value added so far in 2021 of just under $31 million has already surpassed the the full-year total of every year since 2011, with the exception of a record-setting year of more than $43 million in 2015.
“We’re on track with the first six months to have — to be determined — one of the best if not the best years in total dollars,” noted Mayor Bo Perkinson.
