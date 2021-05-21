An annual ride to raise awareness will include a woman with local ties this year.
Laney Cox, a student at the University of Southern Mississippi who is originally from Etowah, will be participating in the Pedal the Pacific bike ride to raise awareness about human trafficking.
Pedal the Pacific is an annual bike ride that hosts 12 participants who ride from Seattle, Washington to San Diego, California.
The 1,700 mile trip raises awareness of human trafficking and raises funds for non-profit beneficiaries, The Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST) and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
“We are trying to raise $100,000 for the beneficiaries,” Cox said. “The refuge is a long term care facility for women survivors where they can receive restoration and similar services and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is more of an education purpose so you can learn the signs of somebody being trafficked and what you can do about it.”
She noted NCMEC also helps with the police task force in protecting and recovering children from being trafficked.
“Raising the funds and awareness is why we ride the bikes,” she expressed. “We hope people see us riding the bikes and ask questions like, ‘why is this girl Laney, who never rides bikes in her life, doing it now?’ and that gives me an opportunity to tell them why I am riding and that I am riding for all of these women, men and children who are being sex trafficked.”
Cox is one of only 12 women who were chosen nationwide to participate in this event.
“It is such an honor to do this and I am so excited,” she expressed. “I went into this not knowing much about the cause ... I have learned so much about the cause and just how prevalent it really is in the United States. We really talk about how prevalent it is in foreign countries, but it really is here in the United States and it is right in our backyard. It is just fun and exciting to be a part of something that is so much bigger than myself.”
She believes this event is something that God has led her to do.
“I told my family and said that I was doing this crazy thing and they were so supportive of me,” Cox said. “I think another important thing I got out of this is my family and I becoming a whole lot closer and it is helping me fundraise.”
She believes her time with Pedal the Pacific will help her with the career field she plans on entering.
“I am in school right now to be a speech pathologist, so I will definitely be working in a hospital setting,” she noted. “A lot of the time, the women who are being trafficked will get beat up and have injuries and they will come into the hospital, so I think it would be really cool to speak to the hospital that I will work at for training on signs of women being trafficked so the doctors can see the signs and contact the police. I would really like to be involved in an organization that does education in hospitals for this type of stuff.”
The support that she has received from her family has encouraged her to work harder for the cause.
“My grandparents, Rosie Buckner and Harold Buckner, who live in Athens, are amazing,” she expressed. “I was visiting there not long ago and I told my grandmother about the cause and she has gone around the area to try to help my cause ... I was supposed to get the donations but she has done so out of the goodness of her heart and she is really excited about the cause and what I am doing this for.”
Her parents have also showed their support by keeping her safe during her bike rides.
“I had just finished a 60 mile bike ride and my dad followed behind me in his truck to make sure I didn’t get hit by a car,” she recalled. “Whenever I am home and I ride with my father, mother or one of my sisters will follow behind me while I ride my bike and I think it is really cool that even though they don’t have a part in collecting donations or physically riding the bike they are still finding ways to get involved.”
Anyone who would like to help support the cause which Cox will be riding for can do so by giving donations at www.pedalthepacific.org/donate and choosing Cox as their rider.
Other methods of donations include Venmo (@laneygracecox) or PTP directly @pedalthepacific with Cox’ name in the comments.
Checks can also be made out to Pedal The Pacific with the name Laney Cox on the memo line and sent to Pedal the Pacific: PO Box 5778; Austin TX 78763.
All donations given on the website and by check are tax exempt.
“I am very excited and I think it is really important to get the word out that sex trafficking is a thing and it is not often talked about,” she said. “Most people know about it from the movie “Taken” but it is much more than that. It is fathers selling their daughters into the sex trafficking industry. It is young girls of any age being sold for their autonomy and their body and it shouldn’t be like that. Boys are also being sold for that as well and men for labor trafficking. It just embodies everything and it is just crazy to think about. I am very fortunate that I haven’t really had to think about it at all, but now that it has been brought to my attention it has become very prevalent in my life.”
