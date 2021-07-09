The McMinn Senior Activity Center is offering a Birthday Card Making Class on July 21 at noon.
Participants will learn to make a “Happy Birthday” card with techniques that can be used for other types of paper projects. This class works for the beginner and more experienced crafter looking to gain new skills in paper crafting and card making.
Anyone in the community 18 and up is invited to join these classes. All supplies and instruction for the classes will be free to senior citizens (those 60+).
Five dollars will be charged to all non-seniors and participants must pay in advance to reserve a seat in the class. Space is limited so interested parties are encouraged to call or go by the senior center to reserve a space.
Artistic talent is not required to participate in any of the classes. While the activity center hopes to foster a love of the creative arts with these art classes, the main goal is to have fun, noted officials.
For more information or to register for this class, contact the senior center at 423-745-6830.
