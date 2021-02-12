A trip out of state began a relationship that has stood the test of time for a McMinn County and a Meigs County native.
In 1970, McMinn County native Wade Shultz and Meigs County native Cecileia Farmer took a trip to Augusta, Ga., in a red Volkswagen. The couple had met at Double Springs Baptist Church and Wade was friends with Cecileia’s brother.
That trip to Georgia sparked a one-year period of dating that ended in a wedding for Wade and Cecileia Shultz on Feb. 6, 1971.
Wade was working daily on Shultz Farm at the time and that helped to encourage him to make the marriage commitment. “He said it was too far to drive to see Cecileia, so he just had to marry her,” the couple said.
The marriage took place at McMahan Calvary Baptist Church, with Cecileia’s father walking her down the aisle and Jack Bryan marrying the couple.
After their marriage, Wade continued to work on Shultz Farm and also was employed by C&G Aircraft, while Cecileia was employed at Hamilton County Schools in Birchwood.
Cecileia has since retired from the Monroe County Health Department and Wade still works at the apple house, meeting customers and making fried pies three to four months out of the year.
The couple also enjoys the hobby of feeding their lone calf named Suzie.
They are members of First Baptist Church in Etowah, where they have attended for 16 years.
Honesty is a very important part of their relationship, they noted.
“Telling each other exactly what we think and not holding back one thing,” the couple said in response to what has made their relationship unique.
They also offered some advice to young couples who may be thinking of marriage.
“Be wiling to change and adapt to the circumstances,” they said. “Listen to each other.”
They also thanked their customers for their patronage.
“We want to say thank you to our customers that come to the farm to buy apples, fried apple pies and apple butter,” they said. “Thank you for coming to tell us our fall leaves were lovely!”
The couple has three children – Patrick Wade Shultz of Conover, N.C.; Joshua Wesley Cecil Shultz of Chattanooga; and Russell Matthew Shultz of Athens. They also have five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.