The McMinn County Commission has agreed to provide additional financial assistance to the county’s volunteer fire departments.
The McMinn County Commission’s Emergency Services Committee recommended that the full commission make this allocation of supplemental funding.
“The committee took under advisement and recommended COVID relief funding for the 11 volunteer fire departments in the county,” said County Mayor John Gentry at last Monday’s regular commission meeting. “This will come out of the COVID funding just for this year — it is a one-time (allocation) — as they obviously could not do much of their fundraising this year for the public.”
The resolution enacting this allocation read, in part: “(T)he citizens of McMinn County are faithfully and selflessly served by eleven volunteer and rescue departments. … (T)he members of this Commission recognize the restrictions brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic have greatly hindered the departments’ ability to hold public fundraising activities.”
This additional funding is provided as a portion of allocations from the State of Tennessee to help mitigate the pandemic’s impact on this community.
Each department will receive $7,400 as part of the current fiscal year budget for a total allocation of $81,400. This funding is in addition to the $300 monthly stipend that county government provides to each department, which brings the total amount of this stipend for fiscal year 2020-21 to $11,000 per department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.