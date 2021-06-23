Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and NOVONIX officials announced Tuesday that the company will expand its Chattanooga manufacturing operations.
The project represents an investment of approximately $160 million and the creation of 290 new jobs in Hamilton County.
NOVONIX established its anode materials business, PUREgraphite, in March 2017 to develop and commercialize ultra-long-life, high performance anode material for the lithium-ion battery market, specifically for electric vehicles and similar storage applications.
To address the need for a U.S.-based lithium-ion battery supply chain, NOVONIX will expand its operations in Chattanooga to produce the high purity and high consistency anode material required for long-life batteries.
NOVONIX plans to purchase and retrofit the former Alstom building, which will be the company’s second facility in Chattanooga. The 400,000-plus-square-foot plant will accommodate a planned 8,000-plus-tonne per year production operation and will join the existing operations located at 353 Corporate Place where the company has been since 2019.
Those interested in applying for a position with NOVONIX can e-mail careers@puregraph ite.com
Lee noted that this news is a good sign for the direction of the state, economically.
“When companies like NOVONIX choose to expand in Tennessee, it underscores our state’s business-friendly environment, highly skilled workforce and reputation for automotive strength,” he said. “This project and the creation of nearly 300 new jobs will have a lasting impact on the Chattanooga community and Tennessee’s economy.”
Rolfe added that NOVONIX’s focus is a sign of the adapting economy, as well.
“The automotive industry is shifting to an all-electric future and we are focused on supporting companies that boost Tennessee’s presence in the EV space,” he explained. “NOVONIX’s decision to increase US-based lithium-ion battery production from Chattanooga is an enormous vote of confidence to the region and its business landscape. We thank NOVONIX for its continued investment and job creation in Tennessee.”
Representing the business, its CEO said that a good relationship helped foster this expansion.
“We are excited to be announcing this next phase of expansion of our anode materials business in Tennessee. Chattanooga has been a great location for our operations over the past four years and we look forward to growing the company in the expanding southeast hub of electric vehicle battery manufacturing,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the great people in Chattanooga, Hamilton County and the State of Tennessee as we help establish the domestic supply chain of key materials for the lithium-ion battery sector.”
