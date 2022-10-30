Larry Eaton is running for one of three open seats on the Athens City Council in the Nov. 8 election.
In his candidacy announcement, Eaton stated, "Athens is a great place to live and I believe with sound leadership and good management of our resources that the next few years will be our best ever."
Eaton was born in Athens and together with his wife, Melissa, has lived in Athens and raised their family there for their entire marriage of 30 years this coming January.
Eaton and his wife were involved in their daughter's and son's education and school activities in the Athens City Schools system and McMinn County Schools.
Eaton has built a successful electrical contracting business that was started in Athens and his company does business locally, across the state, and in several states across the country. As a business owner, Eaton has worked with City of Athens employees, local businesses and city administrators.
Eaton is a longtime supporter of the McMinn Regional Humane Society and supports the establishment and opening of the new animal shelter.
In his announcement, Eaton said, "I am running for City Council to build on the good things we have here in our community. I think the council needs to focus on quality-of-life issues and economic development. We need positive input from educators, business owners and citizens alike on our council.
"In order to work together for the betterment of Athens, I believe the council needs to do better in communicating with all citizens and I believe our city government needs to adopt a customer service, customer-first relationship with its citizens," he continued. "Customer service begins with listening to your customers. We don't always have to agree with one another, but we need to listen and consider ideas and solutions other than our own.
"I commit to you that I will always be available and accessible to hear your concerns and that I will work diligently to seek solutions that benefit all of us. I hope you will conclude that my lifetime of living in our community, my experiences as a successful business owner and my volunteer work on behalf of those who sometimes cannot speak for themselves qualify me to serve on your City Council.
"I would like your help in this and I am asking for your vote and support for City Council in the upcoming November election. … I humbly ask for your vote and support," he concluded.
