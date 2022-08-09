Briely Derrick and Lyla Beth McKee, both students at McMinn Central High School, have been invited to be presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
Derrick is the daughter of Corky and Alicia Derrick. Her activities include cheerleading for McMinn Central, serving as a USA Skills Club member, volunteering time for youth sports, hiking and being with friends.
McKee is the daughter of Heath and Becky McKee. Her activities include being a member of the CHS Lightning Dance Team, serving as a member of Englewood Church of God, participation in HOSA Club, being named to the Honor Roll, and serving as a two-year Homecoming Court class representative.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance will be held Saturday evening, Aug. 20. It is one of the largest teenage black-tie dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion. Last year, hundreds of teenagers as well as adults from various parts of the United States attended the event.
According to a news release, “This is our one outstanding social event of the year. It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.”
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers in grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to help teenagers participate in civic and welfare projects. Last year, more than 11,050 hours were dedicated to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
The news release stated, “After 62 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn, they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.”
This Presentation Dance is a reward for local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service.
The weekend will start with practice and brunch, followed by the mayor’s dinner honoring the presentees and other important dignitaries.
The evening will continue with the presentation of the presentees and dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Following the presentation is a black-tie reception.
