The offices of Athens Utilities Board will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.
The offices will open under normal business hours on Monday, April 5.
Stand-by crews from all divisions will be on call around the clock on Friday and throughout the weekend for service calls.
The office will re-open under current COVID status at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 5.
