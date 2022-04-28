Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF), in partnership with local organizations across the state, announced the launch of 14 mobile libraries that will bring books and literacy resources to Tennessee communities this summer.
One of those communities is McMinn County.
Driven by a mission to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, GELF’s Book Bus program aims to combat student learning loss and promote a culture of reading outside of school by providing continued access to high-quality literacy tools.
Only 32% of Tennessee third graders are reading proficiently, according to state officials, a 13% decline since 2019. Research shows that students who do not read over the summer lose two to three months of reading proficiency (a phenomena known as summer slide) causing a student to already be behind at the start of the following school year.
Reading four to six books has the potential to mitigate, stop or even reverse “summer slide,” according to officials.
Through GELF’s Book Bus program, partnering organizations retrofit a decommissioned school bus with seating and shelving to house literacy resources. These Book Buses then travel to neighborhoods and community events during the summer, creating an engaging learning space for families.
Many serve communities faced with challenges to book access, such as library deserts or low-income neighborhoods, and partner with organizations offering additional services, such as food programs or health care providers.
Educators distribute resources and lead reading workshops to combat learning loss and increase adult-child engagement with literacy.
“By bringing mobile libraries directly to Tennessee neighborhoods, we want to meet kids where they are, where they play and where they live, with the resources they need to continue reading and learning outside of the classroom,” said GELF President James Pond. “We are grateful for the local partners who help drive the Book Bus program and we encourage Tennesseans of all ages to experience the buses and instill a culture of reading in their family. Together, we can make a lasting impact on early literacy in our state, one community, one family and one child at a time.”
GELF has supported a total of 22 Book Buses since launching the program in 2018. Collectively, these buses serve over 10,000 participants each year.
GELF provides two different grant opportunities each spring for local partners to launch or support an existing Book Bus in their community. With support from Delta Dental of Tennessee and other funding partners, GELF has provided grant funding to support 21 Book Buses since 2021.
Let’s Read 20 will be taking its Book Bus around McMinn County throughout the summer and the following are other locations where Book Buses will be: Alcoa City Schools, Bledsoe County Schools, Bristol City Schools, Cheatham County Schools, Grundy County Schools, Hawkins County Schools, Haywood County Schools, Lebanon Special School District, Murfreesboro City Schools, Putnam County Schools, Unicoi County Schools, Union County Schools and White County Schools.
For more information, visit GovernorsFoundation.org or email bookbus@governorsfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.