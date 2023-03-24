The unemployment rates for McMinn and Meigs counties followed the traditional pattern for January with an increase in both.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County in January was 4.5%, which is a 0.6% increase from the county’s previous rate of 3.9% in December.
Meigs County had a rate of 5.1% in January, which is a 0.8% increase from the county’s previous rate of 4.3% in December.
State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated that January tends to have the highest unemployment rate of the year.
“This is very typical of January and what you would expect to see as far as increases go,” Todd said. “In fact, I believe every county witnessed an increase of roughly 4-9%. Looking back at January of 2019, most counties went up by 0.6%”
Todd noted the data shows an increase in the labor force for both McMinn and Meigs counties, which likely contributed to the higher rate.
“This is really encouraging because participation has been low statewide,” Todd noted. “The labor force in Meigs County increased by 48 people and the labor force in McMinn County increased by 418.”
The labor force measures the number of people of working age who are either employed or actively seeking work. Both Todd and Southeast Tennessee Development District’s Beth Jones have recently discussed concerns over a low labor force participation rate.
Looking ahead, most counties can expect to see their unemployment rates drop so long as they follow the traditional patterns.
“We usually see the rates trickle down as long as there isn’t any major events,” Todd stated. “The rates tend to stick with patterns so long as there aren’t any major layoffs.”
The national unemployment rate sits at 3.9%, an increase over December’s rate of 3.3%.
The unemployment rate across the state for January was 3.5%, which is a 0.6% increase from the state’s previous rate of 2.9% in December.
The rate rose in all 95 counties, however it remained less than 5% in 80 counties (including McMinn) and between 5% and 10% in 15 counties (including Meigs).
The highest unemployment rate is in Perry County, which grew 5.4% in January to 9.9%. Following it are Cocke County at 7%, Decatur County at 6.1%, Bledsoe County at 5.9% and Sevier County at 5.7%.
The lowest rate in the state is a tie between Williamson and Moore counties at 2.5%, with Cheatham, Wilson, Davidson and Rutherford at 2.7%.
Around the area, Bradley County rose by 0.5% for a rate of 3.6%, Hamilton County increased 0.4% to a rate of 3.3%, Loudon County jumped by 0.3% for a rate of 3.2%, Monroe County rose 0.5% to a rate of 3.6%, Polk County increased by 0.6% for a rate of 4.3%, Rhea County jumped 0.8% for a rate of 5.1% and Roane County rose 0.5% for a rate of 3.8%.
