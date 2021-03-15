After the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut a year ago, the splash pad at Athens Regional Park is now on track to open once the weather permits it.
According to Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire, the opening of the splash pad will be weather-dependent.
“We typically open it when the weather is around 80 degrees or higher,” Fesmire said. “We are in such a better situation than we were last year ... We have excellent sanitizing equipment on the splash pad that now we are comfortable opening it back up.”
He noted the splash pad features a “come and go crowd” with space to allow social distancing.
“What wasn’t known last year is whether the water would transmit COVID and nobody knew if touching the pieces of equipment would transmit,” he noted. “Now we have more information and we will keep an eye on things, but our plans now are to open and let people in with signs that state social distancing still needs to be maintained.”
He believes the biggest difference between this year and last year will be that the splash pad and playground will be open.
“The hardest thing will be to remind people that COVID is still here,” he noted. “The city will be looking at the data each week and, with more data available to us, we will be able to guide people with more knowledge.”
He noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been sending information pertaining to water activities.
“We also look regularly at the governor’s orders when we view the other recommendations as well,” he said. “Another thing that is important that we do is that I have access to data available from the National Parks and Recs that tells us what other places are doing and the success that they are seeing, so that will be really helpful as well.”
Fesmire stated that the splash pad requires more maintenance than the city swimming pool.
“Because of the volume of people using the splash pad ... We put in a real high end UV filter to the splash pad,” he noted. “Now the water is cleaned and sanitized, the chemicals are put in and then it goes to the UV filter that kills anything and everything that people may worry about ... I’m pleased that we did that last year in anticipation of opening the pad.”
Fesmire expressed how comfortable he is with the sanitizing systems available for the splash pad.
“We are as good as anyone in the United States and I would even say around the world as far as how that water is cleaned, sanitized and sent back out,” Fesmire said.
