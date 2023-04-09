The latest group of Elks Teens of the Month have found the perfect balance for success in all of their high school endeavors: Annie Katherine Newman, Lakelan Hammonds, Elena Kurowski and John Burns - all seniors at McMinn County High School. (The Daily Post-Athenian plans to publish the remaining McMinn Central High School Elks Teens of the Month when the information becomes available.)
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service and extracurricular activities. Each recipient will be eligible for the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
Annie Katherine Newman
Annie Katherine Newman lives in Benton and is a McMinn County High School senior. She is the daughter of Michelle and Wes Newman and the sister of Mackenzie Newman.
Newman participates in Mu Alpha Theta, Student Government as the Sergeant at Arms, J-Teens as the Club President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Skills USA, Science Club, Big Kids Do Science, Outdoor Club, and Life Skills. She has been a four-year member of the Cherokee varsity tennis team and is one of the captains this year.
As a freshman, Newman was recognized for achieving a 4.0 GPA and was in the top 10% of her class.
As a sophomore, she was awarded perfect attendance and a 4.0 GPA and was in the top 10% of her class.
During Newman’s junior year, she received the Drivers Ed Subject Award, a 4.0 GPA, and was in the top 10% of her class.
As a senior, she completed the Precision Measurement Instruments Certification through the McMinn Career and Technical Education Center Structural Systems Program. She was a writer and actress in the Life Skills Fall 2022 Mock Wreck production. She has a current weighted GPA of 4.3 and is in the top 10% of her class.
Newman has volunteered for Wonders in the Woods church camp, Holsten Homes for children, Knoxville Area Rescue Mission Homeless Shelter, the Chattanooga Food Bank, and Night To Shine prom through her church, Broad Street United Methodist. She also participates in the McMinn County High School Math Fest. She volunteers at Riceville Elementary School for various projects organized by teachers.
Outside of school, Newman is an active member of her youth choir, N*light*N. She enjoys the outdoors, spending time with friends and family, and making others laugh.
In the future, Newman plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to earn a degree in business with a minor in construction management.
Lakelan Hammonds
Lakelan Hammonds is the son of Stephanie and Scott Hammonds. He is the Senior Class President at McMinn County High School and has a 3.95 GPA.
Hammonds is also the president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and vice president of National Technical Honors Society (NTHS).
Planning to practice law, Hammonds works for Rogers Sauceman Law Firm. Under the guidance of attorneys Matthew Rogers, Leah Sauceman, Andrew Bateman and Austin Hayes, he works towards his career every day.
Hammonds attended Tennessee Boys State - a government-focused program in which teen boys create their own government and run for offices within their created government. He was elected Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He also attended the FBLA National Competition in Chicago, where he was a national qualifier in the area of political science.
Hammonds plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville or Tennessee Wesleyan University to study political science or criminal justice. Following his undergraduate, he plans to go to law school and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville or the Duncan School of Law.
Elena Kurowski
Elena Kurowski of Athens is a senior at McMinn County High School. She is the daughter of Nicholas and Ivana Kurowski and has a younger sister, Mina.
Kurowski will graduate in May in the top 10% of her class with Honors and Distinction, having taken seven Advanced Placement and four Dual-Enrollment classes with an overall weighted GPA of 4.28.
Kurowski has competed in Science Olympiad since sixth grade, earning a combined 21 medals in regional and state tournaments. In high school, she medaled in six regional events and three state events, placing fourth in Detector Building, sixth in Forensics, and eighth in Gravity Vehicle in the 2022 Tennessee State Competition.
Following her junior year, Kurowski attended the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Integration of Biological and Statistical Sciences at East Tennessee State University. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Big Kids Do Science, Science Club, J-Teens, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Outdoor Club and has twice participated in the STEAM Fair.
As a member of Health Occupations Students of America, she finished second in Forensics in the regional competition and earned the OSHA 10 certification. In the spring of 2022, she competed in Distinguished Young Women of McMinn County.
As a student-athlete, Kurowski played for both the MCHS varsity tennis and volleyball teams, as well as the Victory Volleyball Academy club team. In the fall of 2023, she finished her senior season of volleyball as the team captain and was named to the All-District Team.
While her freshman year of tennis was canceled due to COVID-19, in her sophomore year, she was undefeated in singles play as both the district and regional champion and made it to the state semifinal. As a junior, she helped lead the MCHS girls’ tennis team to their first-ever TSSAA State Tournament and won district and regional titles in doubles on her way to again making it to the state semifinals. In her high school career to date, she has an overall singles record of 30-2 and a doubles record of 24-3 and has been twice named to the All-District Team and once to the All-State Team. In the fall of 2022, she won the United Way Fall Ball charity tennis tournament in the high school doubles division. Kurowski was named Best of Preps by the Chattanooga Times Free Press in 2021 and was nominated for Best of Preps by The Daily Post-Athenian in 2022. She volunteers assisting the Athens City Middle School tennis and volleyball teams and is a private tennis coach.
In her community, Kurowski has served on the Athens Area Youth Council and was part of the student team that secured funding and designed the Athens Storybook Trail in Athens Regional Park. She is also an active member of the Keith Memorial United Methodist Church youth group, serving both her local community as well as further from home, most recently helping repair flood damage in Kentucky during fall break of 2022.
Kurowski is undecided on the college she wishes to attend, but is interested in pursuing a career in medicine since being a part of a clinical internship with Starr Regional Medical Center.
John Burns
John Burns was born in Athens seven minutes after his twin brother, George. His father, Jerry Burns, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was raised in Athens. His mother, Anna Mazitova, lived in Kazan, Russia, with his half-sister, Albina Mazitova, before they moved to the United States to be with his father. He attended E.K. Baker Elementary School before moving to Calhoun Elementary School in the sixth grade, and currently, he attends McMinn County High School.
Both his freshman and sophomore years passed without much incident, as during that time COVID-19 interrupted his freshman awards ceremony and made it difficult to participate in extracurriculars, but he did maintain a 4.0 GPA while taking honors classes and was given an award for his excellence in foreign language. He also acquired an industry certification after completing the OSHA 10 safety course.
During his junior year, he was recognized as top 10 percent of his class and was given the English Award for his performance and growth in AP Language. He has only taken two ACT tests - the first netted him a 36 on the reading portion, and the second a 36 in science. This led to him having a 35 superscore overall. He also participated in SkillsUSA - a competition between most high schools for the numerous technical skills taught around Tennessee - where he won first place in Related Technical Math. Burns started working in his junior year at Ingle’s Markets as a cashier to support his family, and he managed to balance his job with three AP classes, for all of which he passed end-of-year tests for college credits.
In his senior year, Burns joined Mu Alpha Theta - a math-based club that hosts competitions for children to test their analytical and critical thinking skills in ways such as simple written tests to cyphering and logic tests. His role was to oversee the test taking and assist with setting up the testing locations. He is planning on attending SkillsUSA again for the same category in the hopes that he can bring another first place banner back with him.
With his current GPA and ACT scores, Burns is on track to graduate as valedictorian with an Honors Diploma and with Distinction. He was promoted to a bookkeeping position at Ingle’s and hopes to use the experience to find a job in bookkeeping or accounting after college.
Burns is planning on attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for a bachelor's degree in mathematics. He is going to use the HOPE and General Assembly Merit scholarships to assist him in paying for college.
