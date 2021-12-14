A vape pen reportedly laced with fentanyl sent two Monroe County Sheriff’s Department school resource officers and a Sequoyah High School nurse to the emergency room recently.
According to statements made by Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones and Monroe County Director of Schools Kristi Windsor, the incident took place at Sequoyah High School Nov. 30.
“All three (the two officers and nurse) were administered Narcan and are reported to be in stable condition,” Jones said in his Facebook statement. “The 17-year-old student who brought the vape pen into the school was taken into custody. The incident is being investigated.”
Windsor noted in her Facebook statement the day of the incident that “we have since been told that all three are stable. Though federal privacy laws prevent us from sharing more specific information, we can confirm that a student has already been arrested in relation to the incident.”
Windsor also stated in the post that through multiple law enforcement agencies the school had been “thoroughly inspected” following the incident.
“We have also contacted a private cleaning/restoration company to thoroughly clean and sanitize the same area,” the post continued.
Within the Facebook post, Windsor expressed her appreciation for the school system’s partnership with local law enforcement.
“Yet we are also devastated that this situation occurred and interrupted our students’ learning while causing anxiety for all involved,” she expressed within the post. “At no point, however, did we feel in communicating and working with law enforcement that our students’ safety was at risk. That is why parents were allowed to pick up students at any point.”
Windsor stated within the post that the school staff and the SROs go to work everyday out of the love they feel for the students.
“We are grateful to hear that those three members of our team and of our school family are in stable condition tonight,” she said. “Moving forward, we will work hard to take steps to curb any drug issues in our schools, including the use of random drug dog searches both inside our schools and all around our school grounds. We are already working with local law enforcement to move ahead with that plan and parents and students should expect to see those drug dogs at our schools on a frequent basis in the coming weeks and months.”
The post concluded with Windsor noting that the school system has scheduled a training program for school faculty and staff on the signs and symptoms of drug use and how to respond to the issues.
“As always, we will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all of our students and employees on a daily basis,” she expressed in the post. “We appreciate the cooperation of our parents and community members in educating our children on the dangers of drug use and experimentation.”
