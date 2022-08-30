The 9th Annual Monroe Life Balloon Festival will return to East Tennessee this Labor Day Weekend.
The Balloon Festival is held at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. It will feature balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone, craft and vendor booths, and more, with proceeds supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County. The two-day festival goes from Saturday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. each day.
Tethered balloon rides will begin at 4:30 p.m. (weather and wind conditions permitting). The finale both nights will be a Balloon Glow set to music with at least 10 colorful hot air balloons, beginning at dusk. General admission tickets for adults are $10 and children under four are free.
The festival features live music by the award-winning Austin Zachary Band, which was voted best band in Georgia three years in a row.
“We are delighted to be bringing back a fall family favorite to East Tennessee,” said Lisa Bingham, publisher of Monroe Life Magazine and owner of The Bingham Group.
Bingham is a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County, and she owns the company responsible for founding the event.
“We have nine of the most talented balloon pilots in the country excited to entertain the community,” she added. “We invite everyone to come out and join in the celebration.”
