Halloween weekend may be filled with tricks or treats for those attending the inaugural Athens Tennessee Rodeo for a Cause presented by Precision Overhead Garage Door Services.
“We’re excited about our first trip to Athens and definitely believe our wholesome family entertainment combined with top quality cowboys and cowgirls is going to be a real treat for rodeo fans,” Kevin DeBusk, spokesman for the rodeo, said.
One of the “treats” he mentioned for spectators will be seeing McMinn County resident and bullfighter Cody Chapman. Chapman, a former bull rider turned bullfighter, has been protecting cowboys for nearly 13 years and, during that time, his hard work and dedication has been recognized by being selected to protect cowboys at 14 different rodeo finals.
Joining him as the other “cowboy lifesaver” will be Tyler Furr, who has also been honored with being selected to numerous rodeo finals as well and was one of the bullfighters in the Hollywood movie “The Longest Mile.”
In addition, spectators will be able to see cowboys and cowgirls, including several former world champions from across the United States as well as Canada, making one final push to secure their place in the top 15 and a trip to the IPRA and/or SPRA finals. Moreover, many of these individuals are from the East Tennessee area.
Additionally, while fans will be treated to some bucking stock, it will be more of a trick for contestants as Sweetwater’s J bar K Pro Rodeo and Rafter S Bucking Bulls will be bringing some rank and awarding winning stock to face off with the cowboys.
Aside from the action in the arena, this inaugural event will also feature one of the top funnymen in the industry, as well as Youtube and Facebook phenom, Dave “Showtime” Meyers. Moreover, kids will enjoy trunk or treat and a costume contest and food concessions will be provided by the Shenandoah Boys Ranch.
For more information and questions, follow the rodeo at Athens Tennessee Rodeo for a Cause on Facebook.
Tickets are $15 for ages 12 and up and $10 for those 6-11 and will be available from the Shenandoah Boys Ranch Staff in advance, with a portion of those tickets going to the Boys Ranch, or day of at the Athens Regional Park arena.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
