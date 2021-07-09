Earlier this summer, the Tennessee Wesleyan University Fort Sanders Nursing Department launched a brand new Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program.
The MSN program comes alongside the Bachelor’s in Nursing, housed at the university’s west Knoxville instructional site, as well as the RN to BSN program, which provides degree completion entirely online.
“TWU-FSN has a long tradition of producing highly qualified RNs with 100% job placement,” said Dr. Lisa Vesser, TWU’s associate dean of Allied Health. “The new online MSN program will further equip students with the necessary skills to rise to leadership roles within their institutions and beyond.”
The MSN program is aimed at preparing nurses for two different career paths, with students choosing either an education or administration track. The education track prepares students to work as nurse educators and faculty, while the administration track provides the knowledge and skills necessary to provide effective leadership as a hospital administrator or executive.
“Our program will prepare result-driven, self-directed learners for advanced roles in education or administration,” said Program Director Dr. Kellee Vess. “Our MSN students are interested in immediate application of knowledge and have a passion to give back to the nursing profession through mentoring and guiding the next generation of nurses.”
The COVID-19 pandemic made this field’s importance grow, officials noted.
“As the nursing workforce continues to experience high turnover as a result of retirement and the current pandemic, there is an even greater need for qualified nurses to advance into administrative and education roles,” Vesser added. “We look forward to watching our graduates become future nurse leaders and educators.”
Both tracks require 35 credit hours and students who already have their MSN degree can take 13 credit hours in either track for a post-master’s certification.
“The new online MSN program aims to equip professional nurses with the next level skills needed to lead innovation, drive evidence-based practice integration and to become the agents of change needed to meet the future challenges of an evolving healthcare system,” Vess concluded.
The Nursing master’s program is the fourth graduate program at TWU, following the launch of the Master of Arts in Teaching program in 2020. The university also offers a Master of Business Administration online, as well as the Knoxville-based Master of Occupational Therapy program.
For more information on the MSN program, visit www.tnwesleyan.edu/nursing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.