NASHVILLE — State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) has been elected by his peers to serve as assistant majority leader for the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly.
As assistant majority leader, Cochran is the third-ranking officer in the House Republican Caucus. He will assume the majority leader’s duties if absent, collaborate with the leader on all of the governor’s legislation, be the second name as prime co-sponsor on all of the administration’s bills, serve with the majority leader as one of the party’s floor leaders and assist the leader in the conduct of any additional duties as needed.
“The Tennessee House Republican Caucus is the most effective policymaking body in the nation,” Cochran said. “Having this elite group of men and women choose me as their assistant majority leader is an incredible honor. I look forward to serving the caucus and continuing Tennessee’s conservative success story.”
Prior to becoming assistant majority leader, Cochran served four years as treasurer for the caucus.
He was first elected in 2018 to represent House District 23, which includes all of McMinn and part of Monroe counties.
“Representative Cochran has proven himself to be a strong leader in both the House as well as our caucus,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland).
“I am confident Mark will do a tremendous job as assistant majority leader, and I look forward to working more closely with him to ensure Tennessee’s remarkable success continues.”
“Congratulations to Mark Cochran on his new role as assistant majority leader for the 113th General Assembly,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). “Mark has always been a conservative voice within our caucus and I am excited to work with him more closely in his new role.”
The 113th Tennessee General Assembly will convene on Jan. 10, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.