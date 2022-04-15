Early voting has begun in McMinn County and will continue for nearly two more weeks.
Early voting is open at the McMinn County Courthouse for the May 3 Republican and Democratic primary election. In-person early voting began Wednesday, April 13 and ends April 28.
Interested parties may vote in-person at Athens Regional Park Conference Center beginning Tuesday, April 19 and ending April 28. Hours for early voting are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. All Saturday voting is at the courthouse.
“In this primary election McMinn County voters will choose the following 10th Judicial District offices: Circuit court judge part 1, part 2 and part 3; chancellor; criminal court judge; district attorney general; and public defender.
The following county primary offices will be chosen: County mayor, county commissioners district 1, district 2, district 3, district 4 and district 5; county trustee; general sessions judge; sheriff; circuit court clerk; county clerk; register of deeds; highway commissioner; and county school board district 1, district 2, district 3, district 4 and district 5.
Etowah City School Board will also be on the primary ballot.
“The winners by party will advance to the general election in August,” said Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney.
Early voting runs each weekday, including Saturdays, until Thursday, April 28. McMinn County residents can find early voting hours, polling locations, view sample ballots and more on https://www.mcminnelections.com, GoVoteTN.gov or the secretary of state’s free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is available in the Apple Store or Google Play.
“Tennessee is stronger when everyone participates in the electoral process. I encourage McMinn County voters to make their voice heard by taking advantage of our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
To vote early or on election day, McMinn County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired.
College student IDs are not acceptable.
For more information about what types of IDs are acceptable and other election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov
For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the McMinn County Election Commission, 6 E. Madison Ave, ground floor, Athens, TN 37303, call 423-745-0843, e-mail McMinn.Commission@tn.gov or go to the website at https://www.mcminnelections.com
