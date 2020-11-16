The votes from Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union’s Season of Sharing Campaign have been tallied.
The McMinn County Rescue Squad swept the social media poll with more than 54% of the vote, meaning that it received a $1,000 contribution from TVFCU on behalf of credit union members for its Rescue Christmas Initiative.
TVFCU created the Season of Sharing Campaign to celebrate International Credit Union Day.
“For the past several years, TVFCU members have supported five area non-profits that collect holiday toys,” said Tammy Zumbrun, marketing/community outreach manager at TVFCU. “So, we decided to have some fun and have our social media followers to vote for one of these five. All five non-profits received a donation, but the McMinn County Rescue Squad won the contest.”
The other featured organizations in the Season of Sharing Campaign (Catoosa and Walker County sheriff’s offices: Stocking Full of Love, Marion County Sheriff’s Department: Christmas for Kids, Rhea County Sheriff’s Department: Angel Tree and the Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga’s Angel Tree) each received a donation to help with community toy and coat drives.
“We are honored to help with the Rescue Christmas Initiative through the Season of Sharing Campaign,” said Holly Goines, TVFCU Athens and Etowah branch manager. “We greatly appreciate everyone who took time to vote in the social media poll.”
McMinn County Rescue Squad created the Rescue Christmas Campaign in 1983. Since its inception, they have helped provide Christmas gifts to underserved children throughout the county.
“We normally help 200 families provide Christmas gifts to their families,” said Rod Walker, McMinn County Rescue Squad member and organizer of Rescue Christmas.
With the pandemic, organizers know that quite a few families have lost work and expect to see an increase in need. Anyone who would like to donate toys or to make a financial donation can call the McMinn County Rescue Squad at (423) 745-6666. Due to pandemic branch restrictions, TVFCU is not able to collect donations in the branches.
For more information about TVFCU, visit tvfcu.com
