The City of Athens has a new seal to use on official documentation and other city property. During the city council’s January meeting, the members voted 3-1 to approve a new seal, replacing both the former seal and the city logo created by former City Manager C. Seth Sumner several years ago that had adorned city property for some time.
The discussion on this had been ongoing since the new members of the city council came aboard and the official motion was made on Jan. 17 by Vice Mayor Larry Eaton. He moved to adopt the new seal (shown above), but added that the city “can retain the old logo that is existing for certain use.”
Council Member Dick Pelley seconded the motion and it passed 3-1, with Council Member Jordan Curtis in dissent and Council Member Frances Witt McMahan absent.
Curtis has spoken recently about preferring the logo that has been in use and reiterated that preference prior to the vote.
“I prefer that we keep the current branding and logo — I like what it communicates,” he said.
Curtis has said he likes the diverse shaking hands and the imagery of the Parthenon, because the two invoke friendliness and the importance of learning, respectively.
However, Eaton lodged his complaint about the process by which the logo was implemented.
“One person should not be able to design and put up what the citizens do not want,” he said. “It has to come through the city council. We cannot have individuals do what they want to do without the consent of the city council.”
After the vote concluded, Mayor Steve Sherlin stressed that the logo will not be gone permanently and changes would not happen immediately in all cases.
“We will retain the old logo and it will still be in use where we see fit. It will be redesigned to reflect the correct date and it will have Tennessee on it,” he said.
He added that the city’s vehicle fleet, incoming city signs and the logo on the front door of city hall would change immediately, but that the logo will remain for the time being on garbage cans and things like that.
“They will phase out over time — paperwork the same way, business cards the same way,” Sherlin said.
