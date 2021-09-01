During his speech to the Kiwanis Club of Athens on Friday, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee) took questions about a variety of topics.
Two of those questions centered around how Fleischmann reacted during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the infrastructure bill being discussed in Congress.
On the day of the riot at the Capitol building, Fleischmann said that he had gotten to the U.S. House floor early that day.
“We knew that night, the vote would be taken on the certification process in at least two states — Pennsylvania and Arizona — and maybe more,” he said.
Fleischmann noted that after he returned to his office that day with members of his staff, he received a knock at the door and an official told him he had to leave.
“There was a bomb threat,” Fleischmann said. “I took my staff … to an abandoned catering area without incident.”
After a period of time there, Fleischmann said they returned to his office only to be interrupted again about 30 minutes later with word of another bomb threat.
“So in the midst of that Capitol insurgence were legitimate bomb threats,” he said. “They actually found devices and they got the person who did this. He left a bomb at Republican headquarters, he left a bomb at Democratic headquarters and he left a bomb over by the Cannon (House) Office Building. These were real devices — thank goodness they got that. That never really got out — that’s how they got us out of the complex.”
After the second bomb threat, Fleischmann said he started seeing a lot of Capitol police officers heading toward the House floor and that led him to decide to go back to the catering room with his staff and wait it out there.
That night, upon returning to his office, Fleischmann said he discovered he had been COVID-19 exposed, but wanted to vote on the certifications anyway.
“They came to my office, they wrapped me up pretty much in plastic …,” he said. “They literally took me, maybe two hours after they cleaned up that (riot) … and they took me through the entire area where the protestors had been. There was trash thrown all over the place. It was a very saddening event. They were taking me up to a plexiglass box on the House floor so I could cast those votes. A very disheartening time to actually go through that right after that. The only thing I can say as far as an analogy is a battle scene.”
In response to another question, Fleischmann also said he has yet to see a bill on infrastructure in Congress that he can support.
“We are spending trillions like we used to spend billions and it’s not good,” he said. “We have seen spending bills through COVID, including up until now, and what they would call an alleged bipartisan effort at an infrastructure bill. An infrastructure bill to me means roads, bridges, airports, locks and dams — infrastructure. If you want to have a social justice bill, call it a social justice bill and put it on the floor as that.”
Fleischmann said there are two infrastructure bills — a $1.5 trillion bill and a $3.5 trillion bill.
“Neither of which I can vote for in its current form,” Fleischmann said. “The original bill had about 6% (going to) roads, bridges and airports, this one has about 21%. It’s not there yet.”
He added that, as of Friday, there were still hurdles to be cleared before either infrastructure bill can fully pass either the Senate or the House.
“I will vote for an infrastructure bill that is reasonable in terms of size — I think size would be about $1 trillion, but it’s got to deal with infrastructure, none of these other things,” he said.
