ABINGDON, Va. — Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention.
The campaign will continue through Sept. 9 in all Food City locations. Shoppers can make a $1, $3, or $5 monetary donation at the checkout. All of the funds collected will benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Celebration in Knoxville. Food City has committed to making a $100,000 contribution.
“It’s a tremendous honor for our region to have been selected a second time to serve as the host site for this premier event. We would like to invite you to join us in preserving the legacy of America’s greatest heroes by making a contribution to benefit the Medal of Honor Convention,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Knoxville also served as the host site for the 2014 convention.
The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military honor. Bestowed by the President of the United States, it’s awarded to members of the armed forces who “distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty while engaged in an action against the enemy of the United States. Since its inception, just over 3,500 individuals have been awarded the medal. There are currently fewer than 70 living recipients.”
“Food City is proud to support our nation’s veterans and we invite you to join us in celebrating our country’s freedom and those who provide it,” added Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.