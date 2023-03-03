During the company’s community forum last week, Piedmont Lithium officials said their expectation is that production will have a limited impact on the local environment.
According to Piedmont Senior Vice President of Safety, Environment and Health Monique Parker, Piedmont will have a “ton” of air emission control devices in place at the Etowah facility.
“We have to control all of those dust emissions,” Parker said. “We have applied for the permits.”
According to Piedmont’s PowerPoint presentation, the company applied for an air permit in October of last year and it was deemed complete in January of this year, however the application is currently being reviewed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Additional permits include: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 JD, which was submitted last December; Construction Stormwater; Municipal Wastewater; various driveway permits; design reviews; and waste disposal.
Parker explained the planned process of receiving and processing the product along with the planned procedures that will be used to control environmental impact.
“The material will come in through rail. We have a covered area where the rail will be unloaded. It will actually go underground and be conveyed over to the storage building,” Parker stated. “Our emissions control will be on the storage building, so everything is fully enclosed. We have a ton of air pollution control devices throughout this process.”
According to Parker, the facility will be producing “special” waste, however it will not be toxic.
“We will have special waste, but only because of the amount of waste that will be produced not because of it being toxic,” she announced. “We have already started with TDEC and the landfills ... We like to be proactive. The worst thing for us as a company is to have to react to something, so we try to be very vision-minded to understand what are all of the possibilities and avenues that can happen.”
Other concerns that have come up involved the property Piedmont has purchased.
“Because there are wetlands on that property, there are streams, there is a jurisdictional pond, we are going through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get a jurisdictional determination from them. The state has already given us their determination but now we are going to the corps,” Parker said. “We are not touching the wetlands at all, so there will be no impact to the wetlands.”
One of the attendees questioned Parker on the efficiency of their dust collection plan.
“Based on our efficiency of the dust collectors that we are getting they range from 99% to 99.9%,” Parker said. “Our potential to emit is great, but once we have everything in place we reduce that number significantly down to the manageable point. Most of our dust isn’t from the process but from the vehicles on the property. With the way we are designing this, there will be no visible emissions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.