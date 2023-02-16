The Election Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. They will conduct any election business to legally come before the board.
The next regular meeting of the E-911 Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. at the EOC Center.
In lieu of the regularly scheduled February County Commission meeting, the commission will hold its Annual Strategic Planning Session on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at the McMinn Higher Education Center on Denso Drive in Athens.
ATHENS
The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
The Board of Education will hold its February work session on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon at the Administration Building.
ETOWAH
The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Feb. 20, at noon at Etowah City School. This meeting would normally be held at 6 p.m.
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
NIOTA
The Planning Commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Community Building.
