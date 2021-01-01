The Athens City Council unanimously agreed last month to consolidate two part-time positions at the Athens Animal Shelter into a single full-time employee.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner explained at the Council’s December study session that “it is so hard to recruit and keep anyone in a part-time position, which means that we largely do without.”
Prior to passage of the resolution, the shelter operated with one full-time animal control officer (ACO) and two part-time assistants. This model was utilized prior to addition of a second full-time position two years ago.
That additional full-time position was has since been transferred to the Athens Police Department and is solely responsible for ACO enforcement in addition to regular patrol duties. The position no longer provides day-to-day support at the shelter and has not done so since January of this year.
The part-time positions are prone to turnover and Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield explained in a letter that these positions “do not attract the level of experience and stability that is needed for consistent shelter operations” and that “it is difficult to justify investing in training and pursuing certifications for (part-time) staff due to this.”
The two part-time positions are budgeted for $26,000 in annual payroll. The new full-time position will be at a base salary of $25,563 per year. The only new expense the city will incur is benefits.
Prior to voting on the resolution, Council Member Dick Pelley proposed an amendment that would retain one of the part-time employees, while still expanding to two full-time positions.
“Let’s keep one part-time person there,” said Pelley. “We are asking these employees to work 12 straight days and I think that they need more employees.”
The two full-time employees work alternating weekends, which leads to the 12-day stretch without a day off.
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan seconded Pelley’s motion, which opened the floor for discussion.
Pelley explained that the proposed part-time person could be responsible for the weekend shifts, which would allow the full-time employees not to work on weekends and avoid the 12-day stretch.
“I don’t think it puts an extraordinary financial burden on our budget,” said Pelley.
Sumner called Pelley’s proposed amendment “well intentioned” and said it was appreciated.
“The issue still lies with being able to recruit and retain part-time help and we have not been able to do that in a number of years,” Sumner added.
Witt-McMahan said she would support retaining a part-time employee at the shelter.
“There may be someone who is just looking for part-time, so I don’t want us to close this off and not be able to hire someone should that opportunity come open,” she explained.
Council Member Jordan Curtis said he was open to the idea of a part-time employee remaining on the shelter’s staff.
“I think we may need to look a little bit closer at the full financial implication of adding another part-time position,” he said. “I’m not opposed to it, but I think it would probably warrant a little bit closer look.”
Curtis suggested passage of the original, unamended resolution and further research into the addition of a part-time employee for future consideration. Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller agreed with Curtis’ assessment.
“We have not discussed that in study session,” said Lockmiller. “We haven’t seen a dollar amount and I haven’t even had time to think about just voting on another salary — part-time or full.”
Lockmiller said he also does not oppose the addition of a part-time employee, but recommended the Council continue the discussion at its next study session. Mayor Bo Perkinson agreed and the vote on Pelley’s motion failed, with Curtis, Lockmiller and Perkinson voting against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.