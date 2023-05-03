The baseball, softball and soccer fields that will be installed in between the new Athens City Schools consolidated building and Athens City Middle School have had their new fencing approved.
During a called meeting last week, the school board voted unanimously to approve $131,896 in fencing from Loudon County Fencing to go around the fields that will be built for the new elementary building.
ACS Director Robert Greene noted that this cost includes all fencing the board wanted around the fields, plus placing tops on the dugouts and adding yellow trim around the top of the fences. The plans in place are for a combo baseball and softball field and a soccer field beside the new consolidated elementary building.
The board had budgeted $149,000, so Greene noted this allows some money to be diverted to other uses.
“If this stands, we’ll be good on everything we want on the ball fields except a press box,” he said, adding that there’s a “gentleman’s agreement” on a cost for the turf on the fields. “That gives us turf, fences, a soccer field and a baseball/softball combo field.”
Greene said bleachers have been considered too and there’s a plan for them.
“What we’re going to do is just bring our bleachers in there,” he said. “Later, if you feel like you need more bleachers, and I think you will, just buy them yourselves and not through Merit (Construction).”
Greene added that the fencing is black, 9 gauge chain link fencing.
“9 gauge is pretty thick,” he said.
ACS Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens also gave the board members an update on the new building, noting that he hopes to have the building fully complete by the middle of June. He also noted that as City Park Elementary School’s demolition completes, the parking lot that will replace it will likely stretch the entire footprint of the school.
The new consolidated school building will house students from all four Athens elementary schools — City Park, Westside, Ingleside and North City — with City Park students currently attending class there now. The building will hold two separate schools — Athens City Primary School, which will encompass Pre-K through 2nd grade students, and Athens City Intermediate School, which will be 3rd through 5th grade students.
Athens City Middle School will continue to be the home of 6th through 8th grade students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.