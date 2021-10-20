The Appalachian District of Civitan International recently held their annual convention in Knoxville.
Two local clubs – the Athens Civitan Club and the Decatur Civitan Club – participated in the convention.
The district project was to collect suitcases and backpacks for the local Isaiah 117 House. They provide a home for children waiting for foster care placement.
Civitan is a community service organization made up of clubs. Each club operates locally with volunteer members giving their time to aid their community. The international focus is on development disabilities.
Those attending from the local clubs were Carol Matthews and Phyllis Dake from Athens Civitan Club; Sheila Idol from Decatur Civitan Club; and Betty Haralson, past international president, from Decatur and Cleveland Civitan clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.