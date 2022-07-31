The unemployment rate continued to rise for McMinn and Meigs counties for the month of June.
The unemployment rate for the month of June for McMinn County was 4.8%, which is a 1% increase from the county's previous rate of 3.8%.
Meigs County had a rate 5.2% for the month of June, which is a 1.2% increase from their previous rate of 4%.
According to State Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, the increase followed the traditional pattern for the month of June.
"This was very predictable for the month of June," Todd said. "If you go back to pre-pandemic years, this type of increase is the norm and is almost certainly due to schools letting out."
Todd noted the rate increases during this month due to the number of college graduates who enter the workforce as well.
"Sometimes you will see a little bit of growth due to graduates looking for work," he noted. "There was a little bit of an increase in the labor force for McMinn and Monroe counties but in Meigs County it actually went down."
Looking ahead towards the July rate, Todd expects to see little movement, though the recent layoffs at Waupaca Foundry may show up in the July rate for McMinn.
"It will probably be very similar," Todd said. "One thing to note though is McMinn has a foundry closing so we may see some more action from McMinn in the July rate."
The unemployment rate for the State of Tennessee for the month of June was 4.3%, which is a 0.9% increase from the state's previous rate of 3.4%. The national rate also climbed, rising from 3.4% to 3.8%.
The rate rose in all 95 counties in Tennessee for June, leaving the rate less than 5% in 68 counties and between 5% and 10% in 27 counties.
The lowest rate countywide for June was Williamson at 2.8%, while the highest rate across the state was Perry County at 6.8%.
Around the area, Bradley County rose 1% to a rate of 4.4%, Hamilton County increased 0.9% to a rate of 4.2%, Loudon County jumped by 0.9% to a rate of 4%, Monroe County climbed 0.9% to a rate of 4.1%, Polk County rose 0.9% to a rate of 4.3%, Rhea County jumped 1.3% to a rate of 5.3% and Roane County climbed 1.1% for a rate of 4.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.